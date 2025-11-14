Left Menu

Unveiling Terror: Digital Shadows in the Red Fort Blast

The terror module behind the Red Fort blast used unsent emails and the encrypted app Threema for covert communication. This method involved saving draft emails within a shared account and using Threema's private server to execute plans without leaving a digital footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:32 IST
  • India

An intricate web of digital evasion was at the heart of the terror module responsible for the recent blast near the Red Fort. Suspects, including Dr Umar Un Nabi, reportedly relied on unsent emails saved as drafts to secretly communicate, circumventing interception by authorities.

Investigations reveal that the accused team, comprising Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid among others, used a shared email account for discreet messaging. Each member could access the drafts and erase them immediately, ensuring no trace was left behind, efficiently sidestepping network surveillance.

In a further layer of subterfuge, the module frequently utilized Threema, an encrypted Swiss app. It provided anonymity, not requiring phone numbers or email for registration, and allowed them to communicate across a private server for planning, including exchanging sensitive files and strategizing the Delhi blast without risking exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

