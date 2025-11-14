Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

An explosion rocked a rented house in Pilkhua on Friday, injuring two people, authorities reported. The incident has sparked an investigation into possible connections with the recent Red Fort explosion in Delhi.

The police have detained a suspect, Mujahid from Bihar, who had been living under a false identity. The blast severely damaged the house's structure, alarming other tenants and drawing emergency services to the scene.

With officials yet to ascertain the cause, forensic teams collect evidence to uncover whether a gas leak, chemicals, or another source was responsible. Meanwhile, the incident draws unsettling parallels to a previous explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)