Left Menu

Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

A suspicious explosion occurred in a rented house in Pilkhua, injuring two individuals. Police have detained a suspect, Mujahid, living under an assumed identity. The blast is being investigated for potential links to a previous Red Fort incident. Forensic teams are working to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:08 IST
Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion rocked a rented house in Pilkhua on Friday, injuring two people, authorities reported. The incident has sparked an investigation into possible connections with the recent Red Fort explosion in Delhi.

The police have detained a suspect, Mujahid from Bihar, who had been living under a false identity. The blast severely damaged the house's structure, alarming other tenants and drawing emergency services to the scene.

With officials yet to ascertain the cause, forensic teams collect evidence to uncover whether a gas leak, chemicals, or another source was responsible. Meanwhile, the incident draws unsettling parallels to a previous explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Pauses Sanctions as Bulgaria Secures Lukoil Asset Operations

Britain Pauses Sanctions as Bulgaria Secures Lukoil Asset Operations

 Global
2

Gajraj Corps' Ingenious Mono Rail: Transforming High-Altitude Logistics

 India
3
VR Woodart Expands into Steel: Strategic Acquisitions & Investment Boost

VR Woodart Expands into Steel: Strategic Acquisitions & Investment Boost

 India
4
Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost

Rupee Gains Amid Market Rebound and Bihar Poll Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025