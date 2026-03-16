Bihar's Political Upset: Nitish Kumar Re-Elected Amid Allegations

The political landscape of Bihar took a familiar turn with the re-election of Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha, alongside new BJP president Nitin Nabin. As part of the sweeping victory by the ruling NDA, eight out of eleven contested seats were secured as the elections unfolded across Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana on Monday.

Despite the NDA's success, the counting of votes was abruptly halted in Haryana due to allegations of vote secrecy violations from both BJP and Congress factions. The tensions underscore the fraught nature of the elections, punctuated by accusations of cross-voting and strategic political shifts.

While the BJP emerged dominant, securing the most seats in the new assembly, Bihar witnessed upset losses including that of outgoing RS member Amarendra Dhari Singh, despite claims of external support by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The election drama emphasized the complex dynamics at play within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)