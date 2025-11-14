RedBird Capital's Bid Withdrawal Adds to Telegraph Media Saga

U.S.-based private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has abruptly withdrawn its 500-million-pound bid for Britain's prominent Telegraph Media Group, adding a new chapter to the ongoing two-and-a-half-year acquisition saga. This development was confirmed by a spokesperson to Reuters.

RedBird's decision follows a formal request for acquisition approval from the British government, intended to give it sole control of the broadsheet, with Abu Dhabi-backed IMI as a minority investor. The Telegraph Media Group, known for publishing the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, has seen ownership uncertainties since 2023.

Though initial foreign state investment was banned, the British government relaxed restrictions, allowing up to 15% foreign participation, facilitating RedBird's revised acquisition proposal. Despite withdrawal, RedBird, managing $12 billion globally, remains confident in the Telegraph's potential despite industry challenges.

