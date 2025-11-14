Left Menu

RedBird Capital's Bid Withdrawal Adds to Telegraph Media Saga

U.S.-based RedBird Capital Partners withdrew its $671-million bid for Britain's Telegraph Media Group, ending a complex acquisition attempt. The firm, with assets of $12 billion, faced challenges including opposition to foreign state investment. The British government had relaxed rules allowing minority foreign state investment, but the bid still failed.

Updated: 14-11-2025 19:17 IST
U.S.-based private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has abruptly withdrawn its 500-million-pound bid for Britain's prominent Telegraph Media Group, adding a new chapter to the ongoing two-and-a-half-year acquisition saga. This development was confirmed by a spokesperson to Reuters.

RedBird's decision follows a formal request for acquisition approval from the British government, intended to give it sole control of the broadsheet, with Abu Dhabi-backed IMI as a minority investor. The Telegraph Media Group, known for publishing the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, has seen ownership uncertainties since 2023.

Though initial foreign state investment was banned, the British government relaxed restrictions, allowing up to 15% foreign participation, facilitating RedBird's revised acquisition proposal. Despite withdrawal, RedBird, managing $12 billion globally, remains confident in the Telegraph's potential despite industry challenges.

