Alaa Abd el-Fattah: Apologies and Controversy in Britain

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the activist recently released from Egyptian prison, has issued an apology for his past social media posts that have led to calls for his deportation from the UK.

Abd el-Fattah, now in Britain, expressed remorse over controversial tweets dating back to 2008-2014 that endorsed violence against certain groups.

Despite obtaining British citizenship in 2021, his historical tweets have prompted responses from UK political figures, expressing concerns about his presence in the country.