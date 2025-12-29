Left Menu

Alaa Abd el-Fattah: Apologies and Controversy in Britain

Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, recently freed from prison in Egypt and now in Britain, apologized for past controversial social media posts. British politicians have called for his deportation following the release of these posts. Abd el-Fattah expressed regret for his youthful anger and controversial statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:27 IST
Alaa Abd el-Fattah, the activist recently released from Egyptian prison, has issued an apology for his past social media posts that have led to calls for his deportation from the UK.

Abd el-Fattah, now in Britain, expressed remorse over controversial tweets dating back to 2008-2014 that endorsed violence against certain groups.

Despite obtaining British citizenship in 2021, his historical tweets have prompted responses from UK political figures, expressing concerns about his presence in the country.

