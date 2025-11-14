U.S. Approves $330 Million Arms Sale to Taiwan, Angers Beijing

The United States has approved a $330 million arms deal with Taiwan, marking the first such transaction since President Donald Trump assumed office in January. The sale has angered Beijing, which values the Taiwan issue as a crucial element in China-U.S. relations.

Despite having formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, Washington maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan, serving as its most significant arms supplier. This legal commitment obliges the U.S. to equip Taiwan for self-defense, a policy which the current sale reinforces, further cementing Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation as a stable force in the Indo-Pacific region.

China vehemently opposes the arms sales, terming the Taiwan issue as its priority in bilateral relations. However, Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, promoting its autonomy. This development follows recent Trump-Xi talks and hints at ongoing complexities in U.S.-China-Taiwan relations.

