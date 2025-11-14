Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

An FIR has been registered against current and former RTO officials at Sitabuldi police station in Nagpur after allegations surfaced of a conspiracy to defame a fellow transport official.

Ravindra Shaligram Bhuyar, Regional Transport Official from Akola, claimed he was targeted by the accused due to past disputes during his tenure in Nagpur between 2021 and 2022. His strict working style and success in exposing a transfer racket made him a target.

In January 2024, a court ordered the closure of false complaints against Bhuyar, urging a case against those who filed them. A police investigation is ongoing.

