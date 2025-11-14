National Nursing Workshop Charts Roadmap for Reform, Workforce Strengthening

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in collaboration with Jhpiego and the World Health Organization (WHO), successfully concluded a three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop on Nursing Policy Priorities and Best Practices in India in New Delhi today. The workshop brought together senior officials from central and state governments, nursing leaders, health administrators, academic experts, and development partners to advance India’s long-term agenda for nursing and midwifery reform.

The event served as a crucial platform for aligning national and state-level strategies aimed at strengthening the nursing workforce—widely acknowledged as the backbone of India’s health system—while also ensuring that the country moves closer to meeting its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals.

A National Platform for Reforms and Collective Learning

Over three days, participants engaged in structured discussions, expert presentations, and state-led experience-sharing sessions. The workshop highlighted the urgent need for evidence-based workforce planning, robust governance mechanisms, quality improvements in service delivery, and transformative reforms in nursing education.

State health departments and experts recommended the use of scientific workforce assessment tools to determine optimal staffing norms, ensure appropriate deployment, and maintain ideal nurse-to-patient ratios across all levels of care—from primary health centres to tertiary institutions.

Participants also emphasised the importance of strengthening career progression pathways, enabling nurses to take on advanced clinical roles, leadership responsibilities, and public health functions. Such reforms, they noted, would not only improve job satisfaction but also enhance retention and overall system performance.

Elevating Service Delivery Through Innovation

Deliberations placed a strong focus on scaling evidence-based nursing practices already demonstrated across several Indian states. Presenters shared successful models such as:

Nurse-led clinics for chronic disease management

Quality improvement frameworks implemented in district hospitals

Community-based care innovations, including home-based newborn care

High-impact training programmes improving maternal and child health outcomes

These best practices, participants agreed, offer replicable models that can elevate the standard of nursing care nationwide.

The workshop also examined gaps in clinical governance, supervision systems, and support structures for frontline nurses. Many states showcased initiatives that improved workplace conditions through mentorship, peer learning groups, and supportive review mechanisms.

Strengthening Leadership, Regulation and Standards

Reflecting global trends, the workshop underscored the need to enhance leadership roles for nurses within India’s healthcare administration. Participants emphasised alignment with Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery 2021–2025, calling for:

Modernised regulatory frameworks

Stronger academic–clinical partnerships

Competency-driven education systems

Continuous professional development

Transparent and ethical migration pathways

India, being the second-largest source of migrant nurses globally, was urged to fortify systems that ensure safe, ethical, and well-supported overseas placements.

“Nurses Are the Heart of Healthcare”: Dr. Vinod Kotwal

During the valedictory session, Dr. Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary (Medical Education), reiterated the sentiments of the Union Health Secretary, stating that “nurses are the heart of the healthcare delivery system.”

She praised India’s nursing workforce for their strength, discipline, and clinical excellence, noting that their contributions remain foundational to service delivery across all levels of the health system. She emphasised that the workshop’s recommendations are particularly valuable because they are grounded in the frontline experiences of educators, regulators, and practitioners from across states.

Dr. Kotwal highlighted the need for solution-oriented strategies tailored to India’s diverse healthcare landscape, urging participants to innovate within existing capacities while continuously striving for improvement.

Strengthening Education, Governance and Capacity

Speaking at the event, Ms. Akanksha Ranjan, Deputy Secretary, Nursing & Dental, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, expressed appreciation for the active engagement of nursing leaders and state representatives. She noted that the consultation not only identified critical gaps in education, governance, and service delivery, but also generated practical, state-specific solutions.

She emphasized strengthening:

Academic–clinical linkages

Institutional capacity-building

Competency-based curricula

Workplace support systems

Faculty development programs

She affirmed that aligning nursing education with the evolving needs of the health system remains central to achieving national health goals.

Charting the Way Forward: Actionable Reforms and Unified Efforts

Dr. Deepika C. Khakha, Nursing Advisor (DGHS), set the tone for the road ahead. She commended nursing professionals for their dedication and collaborative spirit, emphasizing that the workshop has created a strong foundation for actionable reforms rather than mere discussion.

She highlighted:

The importance of competency-based training

Sustained investment in future-ready nursing leadership

A unified effort to strengthen education, regulation and governance

The need for system-responsive solutions that remain feasible in resource-constrained settings

She also praised the workshop as an initiative “for the nurses and by the nurses,” reflecting a sense of ownership and unity among the participants.

A Shared Commitment to Strengthening India’s Nursing Workforce

The workshop concluded with a collective commitment to carry forward the recommendations and work toward building an empowered, competent and motivated nursing workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of India’s health sector.

The Ministry reaffirmed that investing in nursing is essential to delivering quality healthcare, achieving UHC targets, and transforming India’s health landscape.

The event was attended by Dr. Manohar Agnani, Former Additional Secretary (Maternal & Child Health), senior officials from various state governments, and a wide representation from the Indian nursing community.