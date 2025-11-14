India Unveils Next-Gen MP-AUVs, Boosting Autonomous Naval Mine Warfare Capability

The Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam—one of the premier laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)—has successfully developed a new generation of Man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs). This breakthrough marks a major stride in India’s efforts to strengthen its undersea warfare systems, particularly aimed at advanced mine countermeasure operations.

A New Era in Mine Countermeasure Technology

The newly developed MP-AUV system has been engineered to operate as a coordinated fleet of compact, autonomous underwater vehicles. Designed for rapid deployment and efficient mission execution, these AUVs are equipped with high-performance Side Scan Sonar and underwater electro-optical cameras that serve as the primary sensors for detecting and classifying mine-like threats.

What significantly elevates their capability is the deep learning–based onboard target recognition system. Through advanced AI algorithms, the MP-AUVs can autonomously identify underwater objects, differentiate between harmless debris and actual threats, and classify mines with high accuracy. This autonomy dramatically reduces operator workload, accelerates mission completion, and enhances safety by minimizing human presence in high-risk areas.

Enhanced Communication and Collaborative Mission Execution

One of the standout features of this new generation of MP-AUVs is the integration of robust underwater acoustic communication, enabling multiple AUVs to operate as a synchronized team. This inter-AUV communication allows them to share sonar data, imagery, and positional information in real time, creating a networked underwater surveillance grid that boosts situational awareness and operational efficiency.

The coordinated approach allows simultaneous mapping, detection, and classification operations over larger underwater areas—significantly reducing the time required for mine clearance missions in harbours, maritime approaches, and strategic naval corridors.

Successful Field Trials Validate Performance

Field trials conducted recently at the NSTL harbour have validated the system’s core performance parameters. These trials demonstrated:

High-resolution detection of mine-like objects

Accurate, AI-driven object classification

Reliable inter-AUV communication in real underwater conditions

Robust endurance and manoeuvrability

Seamless mission planning and execution workflows

The trials confirmed the system’s readiness for operationalization, marking an important milestone in India’s indigenous naval technology development.

Industry Partnerships and Production Readiness

NSTL has partnered with multiple Indian industry players for system development, manufacturing, and integration. With the design validated and the system architecture stabilized, production is expected to begin in the coming months, paving the way for deployment with the Indian Navy.

These partnerships align with the Government of India’s continued focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

DRDO Leadership Hails a Major Technological Milestone

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, commended the NSTL team for achieving this breakthrough. He described the MP-AUVs as a “major milestone toward deployable, intelligent, and networked mine countermeasure solutions.”

He highlighted that the system brings a rapid-response mine warfare capability, coupled with reduced operational risk, a smaller logistical footprint, and enhanced mission efficiency—elements crucial for modern naval operations.

Strategic Importance for India’s Maritime Security

Naval mines continue to pose a significant threat to global maritime security, often used as asymmetric tools in contested waters. The development of indigenous MP-AUVs strengthens India’s capacity to safeguard critical maritime infrastructure, naval bases, shipping lanes, and strategic choke points.

These autonomous systems not only enhance tactical capability but also contribute to long-term strategic preparedness, ensuring that India remains equipped to address evolving underwater threats with minimal risk to personnel.