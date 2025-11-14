Family Feud Over Unpaid University Fees and Alleged Estate Mismanagement Sparks Court Drama

The high-stakes legal battle involving Karisma Kapoor's children and their stepmother, Priya Kapur, turned dramatic at the Delhi High Court on Friday. The case centers around unpaid university fees for Samaira Kapur, who is currently studying in the United States.

Samaira and her brother are contesting their late father Sunjay Kapur's mass fortune estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. They allege that Priya Kapur, entrusted with the estate, has failed in her duties, terming her behavior akin to a 'Cinderella stepmother'.

However, Priya Kapur's legal representative has rebuffed these claims as 'baseless', stating the fees have been paid, accusing the children's counsel of using the court hearing to leverage media coverage. The court is set to resume discussions next week.

