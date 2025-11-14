Left Menu

Family Feud Over Unpaid University Fees and Alleged Estate Mismanagement Sparks Court Drama

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and her brother, have approached the Delhi High Court over unpaid university fees. They challenge their late father Sunjay Kapur's will, worth reportedly Rs 30,000 crore. Allegations against stepmother Priya Kapur include estate mismanagement, countered by claims of media manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:55 IST
Family Feud Over Unpaid University Fees and Alleged Estate Mismanagement Sparks Court Drama
actor
  • Country:
  • India

The high-stakes legal battle involving Karisma Kapoor's children and their stepmother, Priya Kapur, turned dramatic at the Delhi High Court on Friday. The case centers around unpaid university fees for Samaira Kapur, who is currently studying in the United States.

Samaira and her brother are contesting their late father Sunjay Kapur's mass fortune estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. They allege that Priya Kapur, entrusted with the estate, has failed in her duties, terming her behavior akin to a 'Cinderella stepmother'.

However, Priya Kapur's legal representative has rebuffed these claims as 'baseless', stating the fees have been paid, accusing the children's counsel of using the court hearing to leverage media coverage. The court is set to resume discussions next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India
2
Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc offers virtual tour of mining-related ops for international trade fair visitors

Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc offers virtual tour of mining-related ops for...

 India
3
Max Healthcare's Profit Soars: A Merger Fuels Growth

Max Healthcare's Profit Soars: A Merger Fuels Growth

 India
4
Doctors Divided: The Alleged Terror Connection Shaking India's Medical Community

Doctors Divided: The Alleged Terror Connection Shaking India's Medical Commu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025