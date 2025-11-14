Doctors, Explosives and a White-Collar Terror Module: The Alarming Case Unfolding in Nuh

A team of police officers has detained two doctors in Nuh district, revealing their potential links to a white-collar terror module, sources from the police department disclosed on Friday.

One doctor recently finished an apprenticeship at Al Falah University, while his detained colleague, a former university student, is now working at a private hospital in Nuh. Approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosives were seized during an extensive operation stretching across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

As part of the ongoing investigation, eight individuals, including three doctors from Al Falah University in Faridabad, were arrested, while others remain in questioning. Authorities discovered that suspects allegedly utilized a Switzerland-based encrypted app to orchestrate their terror activities. Dr Umar Nabi, one of the suspects, is connected to a deadly explosion at the Red Fort, linking him to a tragic car blast.

Faridabad's revenue officials also visited Al Falah University for a comprehensive land survey to verify adherence to regulations. Simultaneously, extensive searches continued in areas like NIT, Ballabgarh, and Central Zone markets.

On high alert, Faridabad Police launched a district-wide security campaign with intensive checks. Also, in Sohna, two fertiliser store owners were detained on suspicion of chemical supply to the suspects. Gurugram's fertiliser distribution now mandates registration with the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, ensuring tighter control over supplies.

