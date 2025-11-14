Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested three men allegedly involved in transporting weapons and conducting reconnaissance for extortion activities. The arrests took place in Batala, Punjab, on Friday, according to a statement by the police.

The detained individuals, identified as Yusuf Masih alias MP, Samuel Masih alias Ankit alias Anki, and Sahibjit Singh alias Sabhi, are reportedly part of a module operating under the direction of Armenia-based gangster Raja Haruwal. Police recovered two pistols, magazines, and live cartridges during the operation.

With a history of criminal activities across Batala, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar, the suspects are also known for cases involving abduction, attempted murder, and illegal possession of weapons. Efforts are underway to trace the module's linkages to dismantle the entire network.

