Traffic Altercation Leads to Suspension of Jammu and Kashmir DSP

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Singh was suspended after allegedly assaulting JKAS officer Azhar Khan during a traffic rules altercation in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident involved Khan's vehicle, driven on the wrong side, colliding with a van. A viral video led to widespread condemnation and Singh's suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:06 IST
Traffic Altercation Leads to Suspension of Jammu and Kashmir DSP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's administration has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Singh following his alleged involvement in a physical altercation with a JKAS officer over a traffic violation.

The confrontation took place during a by-election in Nagrota Assembly segment, where JKAS officer Azhar Khan was serving as the transport in-charge. Reports revealed that Khan's incorrect driving caused a collision and subsequent traffic jam.

This incident, captured on video, showed Singh allegedly slapping Khan, triggering criticism and the officer's transfer. Both parties faced public scrutiny, highlighting the complex dynamics between law enforcement and administrative officials.

