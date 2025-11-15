Left Menu

Minister Vij Confronts Police in Grievance Meeting

During a district grievance meeting in Kaithal, Haryana, Minister Anil Vij engaged in a heated exchange with police officials over neglected directives. He insisted on registering a Zero FIR for a fraud case and addressed complaints of police inaction, issuing stern orders to ensure compliance.

Anil Vij, Haryana's Transport, Energy, and Labour Minister, clashed with police officials during a district grievance redressal meeting in Kaithal. The minister accused the police of disregarding his directive to register a Zero FIR in a fraud case, leading to a contentious exchange.

Vij demanded an explanation from the involved officer and called for Kaithal's Superintendent of Police, Upasna, for intervention. Despite assurances that procedures were adhered to, Vij insisted the case be promptly registered, threatening suspension if ignored.

Amidst several complaints, Vij also ordered FIRs in other unresolved matters, including harassment allegations against police personnel, and formed fact-finding committees to report on pending issues, emphasizing urgent administrative actions.

