Judicial Pushback: The U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Inquiry

The U.S. Justice Department is collecting instances of judicial pushback faced by prosecutors in cases tied to immigration, law enforcement assaults, or 'antifa'. This move signifies mounting tensions between federal courts and the Trump administration, criticized for undermining the rule of law, particularly in immigration-related cases.

Updated: 15-11-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a contentious inquiry, ordering federal prosecutors to provide examples of 'unusual judicial system obstacles' encountered in criminal or civil proceedings related to immigration, law enforcement assaults, or antifa, according to a government email obtained by Reuters.

The directive, sent by a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office, underscores rising tensions between federal district courts and the Trump administration. Trump and his allies have frequently disparaged judges who ruled against his policies, subjecting them to threats and harassment.

The department's spokesperson rebuked certain judicial actions as 'liberal activism', asserting a commitment to fortifying their litigation strategy to counteract such perceived judicial opposition. The email's timing follows remarks by Blanche at a Federalist Society event, where he criticized federal judges' alleged political leanings.

