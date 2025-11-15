Judicial Pushback: The U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Inquiry

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a contentious inquiry, ordering federal prosecutors to provide examples of 'unusual judicial system obstacles' encountered in criminal or civil proceedings related to immigration, law enforcement assaults, or antifa, according to a government email obtained by Reuters.

The directive, sent by a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office, underscores rising tensions between federal district courts and the Trump administration. Trump and his allies have frequently disparaged judges who ruled against his policies, subjecting them to threats and harassment.

The department's spokesperson rebuked certain judicial actions as 'liberal activism', asserting a commitment to fortifying their litigation strategy to counteract such perceived judicial opposition. The email's timing follows remarks by Blanche at a Federalist Society event, where he criticized federal judges' alleged political leanings.