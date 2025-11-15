UN Reports Israeli Wall Breaches Lebanese Territory

A United Nations survey has revealed that a wall constructed by the Israeli military crosses into Lebanese territory, infringing upon the Blue Line, the boundary dividing Lebanon from Israel and Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. A U.N. spokesperson confirmed the breach, citing the impact on local Lebanese access to over 4,000 square meters of land.

UNIFIL peacekeepers reported an additional wall being erected southeast of Yaroun, also crossing the Blue Line. The peacekeeping mission has called on the Israeli military to dismantle the wall, labeling it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701 as well as Lebanon's sovereignty.

In response, the Israeli military denied encroaching past the Blue Line, attributing the wall to a security enhancement plan initiated in 2022. UNIFIL, established in 1978, operates to maintain peace in the region, with over 10,000 troops stationed between the Litani River and the Blue Line.