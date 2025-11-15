Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Srinagar: Unraveling the 'White-Collar' Terror Module

A devastating explosion at Nowgam police station near Srinagar resulted in six fatalities and 27 injuries. Authorities were examining a large cache of explosives linked to a terror module investigation. The blast occurred during handling of these materials, leading to a major setback in the ongoing inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate accident at Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar has resulted in a tragic explosion, claiming six lives and leaving 27 others injured. The blast happened while authorities were extracting samples from a substantial cache of explosives seized in a 'white-collar' terror module investigation.

The explosion, which occurred late on a Friday night, primarily affected police officers and forensic officials as they handled explosive materials transported from Haryana's Faridabad. This incident forms part of the broader investigation into the conspiracy, where 360 kilograms of explosives were initially recovered from a rented residence linked to doctor Muzammil Ganaie.

The extensive investigation has already led to multiple arrests, including several suspects linked to the distribution of threatening posters. The incident underscores the ongoing threat and the complexities involved in dismantling organized terror modules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

