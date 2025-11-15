Alibaba Accused of Backing Chinese Military: U.S. Faces Allegations
Washington accuses Alibaba of aiding China's military against the U.S., according to a White House memo reported by the Financial Times. The memo includes declassified intelligence but lacks specifics about operations or capabilities. Alibaba and China deny the claims, questioning motives and evidence.
The Financial Times has broken a story alleging that Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been providing technological support for Chinese military operations targeting the United States. This accusation comes from a national security memo that includes declassified, once top-secret, intelligence.
The report from the Financial Times quotes the White House memo, claiming that Alibaba supports the People's Liberation Army with capabilities that might threaten U.S. national security. However, the specific details of these operations remain undisclosed.
Alibaba's U.S. shares fell 4.2% following the report. The company strongly refutes these allegations, labeling them 'completely false' and questioning the motives behind the information leak. The Chinese embassy in Washington also denied the claims, asserting China's opposition to cyberattacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
