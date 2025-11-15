Alibaba Accused of Backing Chinese Military: U.S. Faces Allegations

The Financial Times has broken a story alleging that Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been providing technological support for Chinese military operations targeting the United States. This accusation comes from a national security memo that includes declassified, once top-secret, intelligence.

The report from the Financial Times quotes the White House memo, claiming that Alibaba supports the People's Liberation Army with capabilities that might threaten U.S. national security. However, the specific details of these operations remain undisclosed.

Alibaba's U.S. shares fell 4.2% following the report. The company strongly refutes these allegations, labeling them 'completely false' and questioning the motives behind the information leak. The Chinese embassy in Washington also denied the claims, asserting China's opposition to cyberattacks.

