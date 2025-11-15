Left Menu

Alibaba Accused of Backing Chinese Military: U.S. Faces Allegations

Washington accuses Alibaba of aiding China's military against the U.S., according to a White House memo reported by the Financial Times. The memo includes declassified intelligence but lacks specifics about operations or capabilities. Alibaba and China deny the claims, questioning motives and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 04:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 04:20 IST
Alibaba Accused of Backing Chinese Military: U.S. Faces Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Times has broken a story alleging that Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has been providing technological support for Chinese military operations targeting the United States. This accusation comes from a national security memo that includes declassified, once top-secret, intelligence.

The report from the Financial Times quotes the White House memo, claiming that Alibaba supports the People's Liberation Army with capabilities that might threaten U.S. national security. However, the specific details of these operations remain undisclosed.

Alibaba's U.S. shares fell 4.2% following the report. The company strongly refutes these allegations, labeling them 'completely false' and questioning the motives behind the information leak. The Chinese embassy in Washington also denied the claims, asserting China's opposition to cyberattacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing World Events

Global Conflicts and Environmental Challenges: A Look into Today's Pressing ...

 Global
2
Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports Highlights

Ronaldo Faces Uncertain World Cup, Ohtani Shines with MVP, and More Sports H...

 Global
3
Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

Haiti Police Clash with Gangs: Helicopter Down and Gang Members Killed

 Global
4
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Battle Looms

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025