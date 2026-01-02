Ukraine Shakes Up Intelligence Leadership

In a significant shift within Ukraine's intelligence apparatus, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared a reshuffling of senior positions. On Friday, Zelenskiy announced that the head of the foreign intelligence service, Oleh Ivashchenko, is set to become the country's new military intelligence chief.

This change in leadership follows the appointment of the current military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, who will soon assume a pivotal new role as the head of Zelenskiy's office. The reshuffle underscores a strategic move by Zelenskiy to bolster his administration's effectiveness and adaptability.

The appointments reflect Zelenskiy's ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's intelligence capabilities amid a challenging regional landscape. Both Ivashchenko and Budanov are viewed as key figures in ensuring the country's security and advancement.