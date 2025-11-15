Left Menu

Crypto Scam Unfolds: Businessman Duped in Navi Mumbai

A businessman from Navi Mumbai was conned out of Rs 3.5 lakh in a fake cryptocurrency sale by four individuals. The scam involved two men posing as police officers who seized the money under false pretenses. A report has been filed, and an investigation is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:38 IST
In Navi Mumbai, a businessman fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 3.5 lakh to four individuals, police reported on Saturday.

The businessman had been lured to Turbhe MIDC on the promise of receiving crypto tokens. However, upon arrival, two men impersonating police officers confiscated his money and absconded.

An FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating and impersonation, as authorities continue their investigation.

