Crypto Scam Unfolds: Businessman Duped in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a businessman fell victim to a cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 3.5 lakh to four individuals, police reported on Saturday.

The businessman had been lured to Turbhe MIDC on the promise of receiving crypto tokens. However, upon arrival, two men impersonating police officers confiscated his money and absconded.

An FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating and impersonation, as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)