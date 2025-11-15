Left Menu

India's Pivotal Role in WTO Reforms: A Global Perspective

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, iterates the nation's willingness to spearhead WTO reforms, stressing consultation with developing nations. At the CII Partnership Summit 2025, Goyal emphasized India's role as a responsible global entity, aligning reforms to global welfare over developed nations' agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:27 IST
India's Pivotal Role in WTO Reforms: A Global Perspective

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed India's readiness to take a leadership role in pioneering reforms within the World Trade Organization, emphasizing the necessity of shaping these reforms through dialogue with developing and least-developed countries. This approach aims to ensure global welfare is prioritized over the interests of advanced economies.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, Goyal highlighted India's recognized global leadership and its commitment to being an influential voice for the Global South. He asserted that reform at the WTO should be collaborative, ensuring that developing nations have a significant say in the process.

Goyal's comments followed remarks from WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who urged India to lead the reform agenda. Amidst increasing calls for changes in the WTO's structure from developed nations, the minister reiterated India's stance on achieving consensus among all members to address issues like the dispute settlement mechanism and public stockholding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
2
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
3
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
4
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025