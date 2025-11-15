Tymur Mindich, once an enigmatic figure within Ukraine's corridors of power, has come under intense scrutiny following revelations of a massive embezzlement scheme involving the state's nuclear energy company. His connections with President Zelenskyy and substantial sway over the country's lucrative industries have now become subjects of significant concern.

The unfolding scandal, brought to light by Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs, ties Mindich to a staggering USD100 million scheme. Former business partners, Mindich's relationship with Zelenskyy afforded him considerable access, facilitating his influential role within key sectors. The investigation has led to high-profile resignations, including two top ministers.

Despite his flight from the country, allegations against Mindich continue to mount. Reports indicate a network of loyalists under his command, engaged in coercing state contractors for kickbacks. Moreover, NABU is probing potential ties between Mindich and leading drone manufacturer, Fire Point, as controversy continues to envelop his business dealings.

