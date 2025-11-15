Left Menu

Call for Judicial Probe into Pune Land Deal Scandal

Senior Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar has urged for a judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities involving a Pune land deal tied to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth. Accusing the government of misleading the public, Waddetiwar insists that responsible officials must be held accountable.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar has called for a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge into the alleged irregularities surrounding a controversial land deal in Pune. This deal involves a company linked to Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Waddetiwar has demanded a neutral and thorough investigation, alleging that the government has misled the public regarding the issue. He emphasized the necessity for accountability among senior officials involved.

Waddetiwar criticized the current investigation panel, calling it a charade, and demanded it be disbanded. He insists that no one, including high-ranking officers, be shielded from scrutiny, urging for a judicial inquiry led by a High Court judge.

