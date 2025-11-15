Call for Fair Electoral Rights for Matuas in West Bengal

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has made a formal appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the exemption of Matua community members in West Bengal from stringent documentation requirements under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In a letter, Chowdhury outlined the historical reasons for the Matuas' migration, emphasizing the severe hardships they faced. He argued that demanding documentation from nearly 25 years ago to ensure their voting rights was harsh and unfair.

Chowdhury referenced the recent hunger strike by the All India Matua Mahasangha, underscoring the severe distress and uncertainty within the community. He called for immediate action, potentially via an ordinance, to recognize the ongoing issues and ensure fair treatment ahead of the Winter Session.

(With inputs from agencies.)