British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India
Two British doctors were detained at the India-Nepal border for allegedly entering India without valid visas. Detained by security forces, they were handed over to police for further action. The duo claimed medical purposes for their Nepal trip but failed to justify their entry into India.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, security forces detained two British passport holders, a man and a woman who are both doctors, for allegedly entering India illegally from Nepal at the Rupaideha border in Bahraich district, officials reported.
Initial interrogations led to the pair being handed over to the police, who registered a case against them and arrested the foreign nationals. This incident followed heightened border checks in light of a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.
The detained individuals, Dr Hassan Amman Saleem and Dr Sumitra Shakeel Olivia, claimed to have traveled to Nepal for medical purposes but were unable to provide valid explanations or documents for their entry into India. They are being processed under the Passport Act, 1967, as confirmed by an official police statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Foil Terror Plot with Arrest in Sopore
Security Forces Neutralize Six Maoists in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Religious Conversion Racket Unearthed at India-Nepal Border
Heightened Vigil: Security Tightened at India-Nepal Border Post-Explosion
India-Nepal border closed ahead of Bihar polls, movement halted at Birgunj-Raxaul crossing