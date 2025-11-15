Left Menu

British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

Two British doctors were detained at the India-Nepal border for allegedly entering India without valid visas. Detained by security forces, they were handed over to police for further action. The duo claimed medical purposes for their Nepal trip but failed to justify their entry into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:59 IST
British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, security forces detained two British passport holders, a man and a woman who are both doctors, for allegedly entering India illegally from Nepal at the Rupaideha border in Bahraich district, officials reported.

Initial interrogations led to the pair being handed over to the police, who registered a case against them and arrested the foreign nationals. This incident followed heightened border checks in light of a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

The detained individuals, Dr Hassan Amman Saleem and Dr Sumitra Shakeel Olivia, claimed to have traveled to Nepal for medical purposes but were unable to provide valid explanations or documents for their entry into India. They are being processed under the Passport Act, 1967, as confirmed by an official police statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
2
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India
3
BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
4
Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

Blast at Red Fort: The Unfolding Investigation and University Connections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025