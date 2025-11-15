British Doctors Arrested for Illegal Entry into India

On Saturday, security forces detained two British passport holders, a man and a woman who are both doctors, for allegedly entering India illegally from Nepal at the Rupaideha border in Bahraich district, officials reported.

Initial interrogations led to the pair being handed over to the police, who registered a case against them and arrested the foreign nationals. This incident followed heightened border checks in light of a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

The detained individuals, Dr Hassan Amman Saleem and Dr Sumitra Shakeel Olivia, claimed to have traveled to Nepal for medical purposes but were unable to provide valid explanations or documents for their entry into India. They are being processed under the Passport Act, 1967, as confirmed by an official police statement.

