Nepalese Trio Nabbed for Smuggling Smack at Indo-Nepal Border
Three Nepalese nationals were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border for drug peddling. Police seized 27.52 grams of smack, valued at Rs 28 lakh, from them. The accused from Rupandehi district, Nepal, were on a motorcycle headed towards Nepal when caught. They confessed to supplying drugs locally.
In a significant crackdown, three Nepalese nationals have been apprehended for drug peddling near the Indo-Nepal border, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police on Tuesday night resulted in the seizure of 27.52 grams of smack, a form of adulterated heroin, valued at around Rs 28 lakh in the illicit market.
The accused, Rajneesh Kumar Nishad, Mohit Kewat, and Khoblal Kewat, were intercepted during a routine check at the Haldi Dali area, as they rode a motorcycle towards Nepal. Subsequently, they reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to local youths, leading to charges under the NDPS Act.
