Nepalese Trio Nabbed for Smuggling Smack at Indo-Nepal Border

In a significant crackdown, three Nepalese nationals have been apprehended for drug peddling near the Indo-Nepal border, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police on Tuesday night resulted in the seizure of 27.52 grams of smack, a form of adulterated heroin, valued at around Rs 28 lakh in the illicit market.

The accused, Rajneesh Kumar Nishad, Mohit Kewat, and Khoblal Kewat, were intercepted during a routine check at the Haldi Dali area, as they rode a motorcycle towards Nepal. Subsequently, they reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to local youths, leading to charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)