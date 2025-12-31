Left Menu

Nepalese Trio Nabbed for Smuggling Smack at Indo-Nepal Border

Three Nepalese nationals were arrested near the Indo-Nepal border for drug peddling. Police seized 27.52 grams of smack, valued at Rs 28 lakh, from them. The accused from Rupandehi district, Nepal, were on a motorcycle headed towards Nepal when caught. They confessed to supplying drugs locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:57 IST
Nepalese Trio Nabbed for Smuggling Smack at Indo-Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, three Nepalese nationals have been apprehended for drug peddling near the Indo-Nepal border, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The joint operation conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police on Tuesday night resulted in the seizure of 27.52 grams of smack, a form of adulterated heroin, valued at around Rs 28 lakh in the illicit market.

The accused, Rajneesh Kumar Nishad, Mohit Kewat, and Khoblal Kewat, were intercepted during a routine check at the Haldi Dali area, as they rode a motorcycle towards Nepal. Subsequently, they reportedly confessed to supplying drugs to local youths, leading to charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

 India
2
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

 India
4
CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025