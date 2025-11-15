BHP Held Liable for Brazil's 2015 Dam Disaster: A Legal Battle Unfolds
BHP has been found liable by London's High Court for the 2015 Fundao dam collapse in Brazil. The ruling marks a significant legal decision, as claimants seek reparations worth billions. The disaster wreaked environmental havoc, with further proceedings expected to address compensation complexities.
In a landmark ruling, London's High Court has held mining giant BHP accountable for the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in southeastern Brazil. The decision underscores the severe environmental and humanitarian impacts of the disaster, which led to the deaths of 19 people and caused extensive ecological damage.
Claimants, including hundreds of thousands of Brazilians and numerous businesses, valued the lawsuit at up to 36 billion pounds ($48 billion). The court found that the continued heightening of the dam was a direct cause of its collapse, pointing to BHP's liability under Brazilian law.
BHP contested the judgment and plans to appeal, asserting that many claimants have already received compensation in Brazil. The ongoing legal battle highlights critical questions of liability and reparations, with a final resolution anticipated by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
