Police Unravel Major Pakistan-Linked Narcotics Network in Jammu

Police in Jammu have dismantled a narcotics racket linked to Pakistan, arresting two individuals with 3.260 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 crore. The operation involved disrupting smuggling routes, freezing bank accounts, and seizing properties. Investigations continue to target the drug network's financial channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a Pakistan-linked narcotics racket was dismantled in Jammu with the arrest of two individuals in possession of 3.260 kilograms of heroin, valued at Rs 15 crore. Senior officials hailed the operation as a major victory against drug trafficking in the region.

The bust occurred near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar, with the police seizing the drugs during a patrol led by the SDPO south and the SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station. This operation marks the seventh such success for local law enforcement this year, with 22 peddlers apprehended to date.

Police have also seized numerous bank accounts tied to the narcotics trade in Poonch district, aiming to cut off the financial networks of traffickers. Authorities continue to investigate and promise more actions, including property seizures, to dismantle the economic foundations of these criminal enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

