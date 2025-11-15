Student's Reckless Ride: Arrested for Blacklisted Car Stunt

The Gurugram Police on Saturday reported the arrest of a 21-year-old student from a BA final-year program, detained for reckless driving. The police have seized his vehicle following the incident.

The student was released on bail after an FIR was filed at Sadar police station. The incident occurred when an emergency response vehicle spotted the student's modified number plates near DPG College.

The driver, identified as Sonu from Kharkhara village in Haryana, was caught after attempting to evade police. The car in question featured 'BLACKLISTED' and 'YADAV' signs in place of traditional number plates, raising alarm and leading to his arrest.

