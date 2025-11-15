Left Menu

Pro-Bengali Group Demands Election Reform and Healthcare Improvements

Bangla Pokkho led a rally in Siliguri to demand stricter electoral roll regulations and improved healthcare facilities in North Bengal. Key demands include voter list accuracy, new hospitals, local train networks, border sealing, and financial aid for flood-prone areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pro-Bengali advocacy organisation, Bangla Pokkho, held a significant rally in Siliguri on Saturday. The group demanded strict identification and removal of individuals holding voter ID cards in both West Bengal and other states.

Led by General Secretary Garga Chatterjee, the rally also called for the implementation of a five-point charter of demands. This included the establishment of an AIIMS in Jalpaiguri and a medical facility comparable to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital in North Bengal.

Additional demands highlighted were the need for a local train network in Siliguri, another AIIMS at Domohini, sealing the Indo-Nepal border to curb illegal entries, the creation of super-specialty hospitals, and central financial aid for flood-affected north Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

