Controversial Airstrikes Ignite Debate on Child Soldiers in Colombia

The Colombian government faces mounting controversy following a recent airstrike targeting the FARC-EMC rebel group in Guaviare province, resulting in the tragic deaths of six children.

Iris Marin, Colombia's human rights ombudswoman, confirmed the minors had been forcibly recruited, acting as 'human shields' during the military operation. She demands all parties respect international humanitarian law, emphasizing the protection of recruited minors during such conflicts.

Despite widespread criticism, President Gustavo Petro defended the airstrike, asserting it was a necessary measure to prevent potential ambushes on Colombian troops. He describes the operation as distinct from previous administrations' 'war crimes' and argues the targeted rebels were equipped with lethal weapons.

