Controversial Airstrikes Ignite Debate on Child Soldiers in Colombia

A recent airstrike in Colombia's Guaviare province, intended to curb rebel advances, resulted in the deaths of six minors. The children were reportedly used as human shields by the FARC-EMC rebel group. President Gustavo Petro defends his decision amid growing concerns over child involvement in military conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The Colombian government faces mounting controversy following a recent airstrike targeting the FARC-EMC rebel group in Guaviare province, resulting in the tragic deaths of six children.

Iris Marin, Colombia's human rights ombudswoman, confirmed the minors had been forcibly recruited, acting as 'human shields' during the military operation. She demands all parties respect international humanitarian law, emphasizing the protection of recruited minors during such conflicts.

Despite widespread criticism, President Gustavo Petro defended the airstrike, asserting it was a necessary measure to prevent potential ambushes on Colombian troops. He describes the operation as distinct from previous administrations' 'war crimes' and argues the targeted rebels were equipped with lethal weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

