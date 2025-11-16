A New Dawn: Syria Embraces Dialogue in Damascus

In a rare move, Syria's civil society engaged in open discussions on Saturday in Damascus, accompanied by European Union officials and members of the transitional government. The talks addressed sensitive issues such as sectarian tensions and ethnic divisions, highlighting a significant shift in dialogue dynamics formerly held in Brussels.

The "Day of Dialogue," organized by the EU, marked a departure from previous meetings that were typically boycotted by former President Bashar Assad's government. The discussions this year indicate a new collaborative spirit between Syrian civil society and the transitional authorities, pointing towards a future of inclusion and partnership.

Despite the progress implied by these talks, Syria still grapples with the consequences of its 14-year conflict. Social Affairs Minister Hind Kabawat emphasized that rebuilding Syria requires respect-based partnerships. Meanwhile, civil society discussions tackled unresolved issues, such as the fate of missing persons and ongoing ethnic and gender-based violence.