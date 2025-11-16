Left Menu

A New Dawn: Syria Embraces Dialogue in Damascus

In a landmark event, Syria's civil society held open discussions in Damascus with European Union officials and the transitional government. Topics ranged from sectarian tensions to ethnic divisions, marking the first such meeting in Syria instead of Brussels. The event signifies a potential shift towards an inclusive future for Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-11-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 00:37 IST
A New Dawn: Syria Embraces Dialogue in Damascus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a rare move, Syria's civil society engaged in open discussions on Saturday in Damascus, accompanied by European Union officials and members of the transitional government. The talks addressed sensitive issues such as sectarian tensions and ethnic divisions, highlighting a significant shift in dialogue dynamics formerly held in Brussels.

The "Day of Dialogue," organized by the EU, marked a departure from previous meetings that were typically boycotted by former President Bashar Assad's government. The discussions this year indicate a new collaborative spirit between Syrian civil society and the transitional authorities, pointing towards a future of inclusion and partnership.

Despite the progress implied by these talks, Syria still grapples with the consequences of its 14-year conflict. Social Affairs Minister Hind Kabawat emphasized that rebuilding Syria requires respect-based partnerships. Meanwhile, civil society discussions tackled unresolved issues, such as the fate of missing persons and ongoing ethnic and gender-based violence.

TRENDING

1
Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

Spain's Mighty March Continues: Unbeaten Streak Breaks Records

 Global
2
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark

 India
3
CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

CARICOM Seeks Reparations Dialogue with Britain

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

Tensions Rise in Charlotte Amidst Federal Immigration Crackdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025