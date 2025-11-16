Left Menu

Controversy in Maharashtra: Forced Conversions of Transgender Individuals

BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde alleges a racket in Maharashtra's Amravati and Yavatmal districts forcing transgender individuals to convert to Islam. Some approached Bonde with complaints, creating fear. Many reconverted to Hinduism at the Kumbh Mela. Bonde plans to inform the Chief Minister and demand police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:33 IST
Controversy is stirring in Maharashtra as allegations surface of a racket forcing transgender individuals in Amravati and Yavatmal districts to convert to Islam. These claims were made by BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde.

The issue came to light after several transgender individuals from Amravati told Bonde about the forced religious conversions, painting a picture of fear and anxiety within the community.

In response, Bonde announced his intention to alert Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called for immediate police intervention after some affected persons reconverted to Hinduism at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

