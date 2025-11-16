Controversy in Maharashtra: Forced Conversions of Transgender Individuals

Controversy is stirring in Maharashtra as allegations surface of a racket forcing transgender individuals in Amravati and Yavatmal districts to convert to Islam. These claims were made by BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde.

The issue came to light after several transgender individuals from Amravati told Bonde about the forced religious conversions, painting a picture of fear and anxiety within the community.

In response, Bonde announced his intention to alert Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and called for immediate police intervention after some affected persons reconverted to Hinduism at the Kumbh Mela earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)