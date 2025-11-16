Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Home Guard on Duty

A fatal hit-and-run incident claimed the life of home guard Ram Sevak on Sunday morning. Sevak, 57, was en route to his duty post at Kotwali Nagar police station when an unidentified vehicle struck him near Himmatpur village, leaving him gravely injured.

Despite the rapid response by family members, who rushed him to a medical college, Sevak was pronounced dead by doctors. The police have launched an investigation and sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Rajesh Singh stated that authorities are scrutinizing local CCTV footage in a bid to locate the vehicle involved and its driver. The tragic loss underscores a call for increased road safety measures and the urgency of apprehending the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)