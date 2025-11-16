Left Menu

Justice Served: Accused Acquitted in Delhi Attempt to Murder Case

A Delhi court acquitted three men accused of attempting to murder Tanmay Singh in 2021, citing insufficient evidence. The court found no proof against Sanjay Kumar, Chetan, and Rinku, as public witnesses provided a hostile account. The prosecution failed to prove the alleged crime occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:00 IST
A Delhi court has acquitted Sanjay Kumar, Chetan, and Rinku, accused of attempting to murder Tanmay Singh in 2021. The court highlighted the prosecution's failure to provide sufficient evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh noted a lack of evidence for charges under Section 307 and 34 of the IPC, citing hostile witness testimony, including the injured party. The judge expressed certainty that the prosecution was unable to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The case stemmed from an alleged attack on Singh on August 13, 2021, registered at the Wazirabad police station. The prosecution claimed an altercation led Kumar to stab Singh, causing grievous injuries. However, the court found these claims unsubstantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

