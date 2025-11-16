Justice Served: Accused Acquitted in Delhi Attempt to Murder Case

A Delhi court has acquitted Sanjay Kumar, Chetan, and Rinku, accused of attempting to murder Tanmay Singh in 2021. The court highlighted the prosecution's failure to provide sufficient evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh noted a lack of evidence for charges under Section 307 and 34 of the IPC, citing hostile witness testimony, including the injured party. The judge expressed certainty that the prosecution was unable to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The case stemmed from an alleged attack on Singh on August 13, 2021, registered at the Wazirabad police station. The prosecution claimed an altercation led Kumar to stab Singh, causing grievous injuries. However, the court found these claims unsubstantiated.

