Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrived at the Sabarimala temple to conduct scientific tests on missing gold after receiving divine permissions. Forensic experts will analyze the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and other temple components to evaluate gold loss. The tests will be conducted post-rituals, as suggested by the Chief Priest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:41 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the gold disappearance from Sabarimala temple commenced a significant phase of their investigation on Sunday. Officials confirmed that scientific tests, called for by the Kerala High Court, will proceed post-rituals after 1 pm on Monday.

Sunday morning saw the arrival of the investigation team, led by DySP S Sasidharan, at the hill shrine of Pampa. This examination is notably bolstered by the inclusion of forensic experts, including chemical analysts, who have been integrated into the core team to expedite the procedure, which is anticipated to conclude by Monday.

Tasked with assessing the gold loss reported in 2019, the court has directed the SIT to undertake detailed analyses of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) figures, including gold purity and surface area measurements. Moreover, copper samples from various temple components are to undergo rigorous scientific scrutiny employing spectroscopic and microstructure methods.

