Manoj Kumar Appointed as Tripura SEC: A New Chapter in Electoral Oversight

Manoj Kumar, a former chief secretary, has been appointed as the new State Election Commissioner of Tripura. This comes after Saradhindu Chaudhury's tenure ended on November 14. The state election commission is responsible for overseeing local body elections, including the upcoming elections for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 14:11 IST
Manoj Kumar, ex-chief secretary, has been appointed as Tripura's new State Election Commissioner, as confirmed by an official notification. This decision follows the end of Saradhindu Chaudhury's tenure on November 14.

The appointment, signed by Rural Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh, states that Kumar, a retired IAS officer, takes over the role per the Tripura Panchayats (Constitution of State Panchayat Election Commission) Rules, 1993.

The State Election Commission directs elections for local bodies, including the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, with elections scheduled for early next year.

