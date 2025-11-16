Left Menu

Reforming Justice: Calls for Separation of Police Investigative Wing

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit highlighted the flaws in India's criminal justice system, calling for the separation of police investigative functions from law and order duties. Addressing a conference, he lamented the dismal conviction rates and suggested reforms to prevent misuse of criminal laws.

  • India

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit has voiced strong concerns over the administration of criminal justice, identifying it as a critically neglected area within the government framework. Speaking at a conference, Lalit highlighted the issues stemming from the dismal conviction rates, which currently stand at a mere 20% across the nation.

Lalit emphasized the separation of police investigative wings from regular law enforcement duties to ensure proper handling of criminal investigations. This was a key recommendation of the Supreme Court in the famous Prakash Singh case. He warned against the grave implications of unprofessional investigations, which often lead to the wrongful prosecution of innocent individuals, a scenario he described as cats chasing mice that turn out to be rabbits.

Highlighting the misuse of laws, particularly in cases of false accusations, the former CJI called for reforms. He suggested incorporating safety measures throughout the justice process to protect innocents and ensure they are not unnecessarily prosecuted or restrained. Lalit underscored the urgent need for reform to safeguard justice and prevent the misuse of laws.

