Massive Protest Erupts Over Flood-Control Corruption Scandal in the Philippines

In a monumental demonstration of public dissent, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered in Manila on Sunday, demanding accountability for a burgeoning flood-control corruption scandal implicating powerful congressional members and top government officials.

Recent months have seen growing outrage following revelations that numerous flood defense projects in the typhoon-prone nation were incomplete, substandard, or non-existent. The scandal has sparked extensive Senate hearings, where testimony has been given alleging kickbacks between members of Congress and officials at the Department of Public Works and Highways.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reassured the public of swift action, stating numerous implicated figures could face jail time. Despite tensions and isolated violent incidents, protests remain largely peaceful, with security forces maintaining order amidst calls for change.