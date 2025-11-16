Left Menu

Massive Protest Erupts Over Flood-Control Corruption Scandal in the Philippines

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos rallied in Manila, demanding accountability for a flood-control scandal implicating top officials and legislators. Accusations include kickbacks and tax evasion across thousands of projects. President Marcos vows action, as the situation escalates with rising public outrage and calls for governance reforms.

Updated: 16-11-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a monumental demonstration of public dissent, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered in Manila on Sunday, demanding accountability for a burgeoning flood-control corruption scandal implicating powerful congressional members and top government officials.

Recent months have seen growing outrage following revelations that numerous flood defense projects in the typhoon-prone nation were incomplete, substandard, or non-existent. The scandal has sparked extensive Senate hearings, where testimony has been given alleging kickbacks between members of Congress and officials at the Department of Public Works and Highways.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reassured the public of swift action, stating numerous implicated figures could face jail time. Despite tensions and isolated violent incidents, protests remain largely peaceful, with security forces maintaining order amidst calls for change.

