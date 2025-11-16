Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Stone Quarry Collapse Leaves Laborers Trapped

A stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the recovery of a worker's body, while others remain trapped. Rescue operations are ongoing with police registering a case against the quarry's owner and partners. Authorities assure adequate resources for relief, emphasizing safety and accountability in investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A laborer's body was discovered amid the debris on Sunday after a stone quarry collapsed in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Several others remain trapped, and the precise count of those caught under the rubble is unknown, according to a senior police official.

Local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond visited the Billi Markundi mining area following the collapse on Saturday evening. He estimated about a dozen workers could be trapped beneath the rockfall. The Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, confirmed rescue efforts began the previous night, with teams carefully navigating large stones.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed a case has been filed against the owner of Krishna Mining Works and business partners following a complaint by Chhotu Yadav, whose brothers are among the missing. Rescue operations by the NDRF, SDRF, and police continue, as authorities commit to a comprehensive investigation and potential legal action.

