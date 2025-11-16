Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Stone Quarry Collapse Leaves Laborers Trapped

A laborer's body was discovered amid the debris on Sunday after a stone quarry collapsed in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Several others remain trapped, and the precise count of those caught under the rubble is unknown, according to a senior police official.

Local MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond visited the Billi Markundi mining area following the collapse on Saturday evening. He estimated about a dozen workers could be trapped beneath the rockfall. The Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, confirmed rescue efforts began the previous night, with teams carefully navigating large stones.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma revealed a case has been filed against the owner of Krishna Mining Works and business partners following a complaint by Chhotu Yadav, whose brothers are among the missing. Rescue operations by the NDRF, SDRF, and police continue, as authorities commit to a comprehensive investigation and potential legal action.