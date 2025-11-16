Left Menu

Revolutionary e-Jagriti Platform Transforms Consumer Grievance Redressal

The e-Jagriti platform, launched on January 1, 2025, is revolutionizing consumer grievance redressal in India. With over 2.75 lakh registered users, including 1,388 NRIs, it streamlines processes, reduces paperwork, and facilitates digital access for NRIs. As of November 13, 1.3 lakh cases have been filed through this unified system.

The e-Jagriti platform, introduced by the Department of Consumer Affairs on January 1, 2025, is transforming consumer grievance redressal in India. This unified digital platform has attracted over 2.75 lakh users, including 1,388 non-resident Indians (NRIs), by integrating legacy systems such as OCMS and e-Daakhil into a seamless interface.

According to an official statement, more than 1.3 lakh complaints have been lodged through this advanced platform by November 13. e-Jagriti represents a significant leap forward in consumer rights, offering streamlined procedures and reduced paperwork, which enables consumers to file complaints, participate in virtual hearings, and track case progress in real time.

Notably, this centralized portal also broadens access for NRIs by eliminating geographical barriers, empowering them to assert their consumer rights from anywhere in the world. This year alone has seen 466 NRI complaints, primarily from the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia, and Germany, filed through the platform.

