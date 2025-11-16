Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: Women to Join Territorial Army Battalions as Part of Pioneering Pilot Project

The Indian Army is initiating a pilot project to induct women into the Territorial Army. Initially limited to select battalions, this move aims to expand women's roles in the force. Historically, the Territorial Army, established in 1948, has been a key player in various military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:38 IST
In a progressive step towards gender inclusion, the Indian Army is set to induct women into the Territorial Army as part of a pioneering pilot project. According to sources, the recruitment will initially be limited to a few battalions, with the possibility of expansion based on feedback from the initial cohort.

This decision is part of a broader initiative to gradually create more roles for women in the armed services, emphasizing the government's 'Nari Shakti' or women's empowerment in defense. Historically, the Territorial Army, formed in 1948, has been vital in supplementing the regular Army, providing opportunities for civilian volunteers to serve.

Currently, the Territorial Army comprises around 50,000 personnel across various units and has played significant roles in major operations such as those in 1962, 1965, and 1971. This move aligns with ongoing efforts to evolve the combat employment of women in India's defense forces.

