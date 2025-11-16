Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Military Fires on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon

Israeli military forces mistakenly fired on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, a serious breach of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. The incident occurred when Israeli soldiers misidentified the peacekeepers due to poor weather. The event has heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, amidst ongoing accusations of violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:29 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Military Fires on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tense development, Israeli military forces have been reported to have mistakenly opened fire on United Nations peacekeepers situated in southern Lebanon. The incident, described as a serious violation by the U.N. peacekeeping mission, fortunately did not result in any injuries among the U.N. personnel.

The shooting occurred after Israeli soldiers fired on two individuals near the El Hamames area close to the Israeli border, initially mistaking them for hostile elements. Upon realization that these were in fact U.N. peacekeepers, the military cited adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor to the error. The incident is currently under investigation.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that Israeli forces used a Merkava tank from within Lebanese territory, leading to heavy machine gunfire landing dangerously close to the peacekeepers. UNIFIL contacted Israeli authorities, prompting the tank's withdrawal. This act is seen as a breach of the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, straining already fragile relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In

Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In

 India
2
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
3
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
4
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025