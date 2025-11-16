Tensions Escalate: Israeli Military Fires on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon

In a tense development, Israeli military forces have been reported to have mistakenly opened fire on United Nations peacekeepers situated in southern Lebanon. The incident, described as a serious violation by the U.N. peacekeeping mission, fortunately did not result in any injuries among the U.N. personnel.

The shooting occurred after Israeli soldiers fired on two individuals near the El Hamames area close to the Israeli border, initially mistaking them for hostile elements. Upon realization that these were in fact U.N. peacekeepers, the military cited adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor to the error. The incident is currently under investigation.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that Israeli forces used a Merkava tank from within Lebanese territory, leading to heavy machine gunfire landing dangerously close to the peacekeepers. UNIFIL contacted Israeli authorities, prompting the tank's withdrawal. This act is seen as a breach of the U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, straining already fragile relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)