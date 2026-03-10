Left Menu

Shots Fired at U.S. Consulate in Toronto: A Disturbing Incident

Shots were fired at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, with no injuries reported. Canada's Public Safety Minister condemned the act as unacceptable. Concurrently, an improvised device exploded at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, and a terrorism case emerged in New York City related to a homemade bomb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Tuesday morning, gunfire erupted at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, though fortunately, no injuries occurred. This alarming event led Canada's Public Safety Minister to condemn the act, calling such violence unacceptable.

Toronto police, responding just before dawn, confirmed the discovery of evidence indicating a firearm had been discharged. However, no suspects have been identified in connection with the incident at this time.

While the State Department monitors the situation closely, tensions are also high elsewhere as an improvised explosive detonated at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, and two men face terrorism charges in New York City for an unrelated homemade bomb attack.

