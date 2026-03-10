Shots Fired at U.S. Consulate in Toronto: A Disturbing Incident

Early Tuesday morning, gunfire erupted at the U.S. consulate in Toronto, though fortunately, no injuries occurred. This alarming event led Canada's Public Safety Minister to condemn the act, calling such violence unacceptable.

Toronto police, responding just before dawn, confirmed the discovery of evidence indicating a firearm had been discharged. However, no suspects have been identified in connection with the incident at this time.

While the State Department monitors the situation closely, tensions are also high elsewhere as an improvised explosive detonated at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, and two men face terrorism charges in New York City for an unrelated homemade bomb attack.