Gunfire Shakes Toronto: US Consulate Incident

Early Tuesday morning, gunfire targeted the US consulate in downtown Toronto, prompting an immediate police response. Authorities confirmed there were no injuries, yet evidence of a firearm discharge was located at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford swiftly condemned the incident as an 'unacceptable act of violence and intimidation' directed towards Americans. In light of recent shootings at two local synagogues, this event has heightened concerns about increasing violence and antisemitism, which often spike alongside international conflicts.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow emphasized that the Jewish community must be able to practice their faith freely, without fear of violence or intimidation. A significant police presence has been established at both the US and Israeli consulates following these incidents, while recent demonstrations related to the war in Iran continue nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)