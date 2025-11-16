Left Menu

Kerala Unrest: Trade Unions Boycott Over Electoral Roll Pressure

In Kerala, several trade unions plan to boycott work due to the heavy workload from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. This comes after the suicide of a booth-level officer, allegedly due to work pressure. Protests and inquiries into the excessive workloads are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

Kerala is bracing for a statewide work boycott by booth-level officers as trade unions protest against the intense workload tied to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. This decision follows the tragic suicide of an officer in Kannur, which unions attribute to mounting job stress.

The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, along with other organizations, announced their members would not be attending work, marking a significant disruption in the revision process. Union leaders argue that the unrealistic expectations set by the Election Commission are causing undue pressure on workers.

Protests are scheduled at the Chief Electoral Officer's office and district collectorates, with demands that the revision process be halted. The associations are calling for immediate solutions to prevent further tragedies, while political figures, like the Leader of Opposition, demand comprehensive investigations into the incident.

