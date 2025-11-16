Arrest in Delhi Blast: Unraveling the Conspiracy

In a significant development, India's federal anti-terror agency announced the arrest of a Kashmir resident, Amir Rashid Ali, accused of conspiring in the deadly car explosion in Delhi last week. The blast resulted in eight fatalities and at least 20 injuries.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Ali was apprehended in Delhi, with the explosive-laden car registered under his name. The agency pointed fingers at Umar Un Nabi, a resident from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, as the alleged suicide bomber.

This attack marks the first such explosion in New Delhi since 2011, with the government pledging swift justice. In pursuit of unraveling the plot, NIA has questioned 73 witnesses, aiming to piece together the sequence of events leading to the Red Fort vicinity explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)