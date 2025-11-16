Left Menu

Arrest in Delhi Blast: Unraveling the Conspiracy

India's anti-terror agency arrested Amir Rashid Ali from Kashmir, alleging his involvement in a Delhi car explosion that killed eight and wounded 20. The car, linked to Ali, was used by Umar Un Nabi in executing the explosion near the Red Fort, classified as a terror incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:09 IST
Arrest in Delhi Blast: Unraveling the Conspiracy

In a significant development, India's federal anti-terror agency announced the arrest of a Kashmir resident, Amir Rashid Ali, accused of conspiring in the deadly car explosion in Delhi last week. The blast resulted in eight fatalities and at least 20 injuries.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that Ali was apprehended in Delhi, with the explosive-laden car registered under his name. The agency pointed fingers at Umar Un Nabi, a resident from south Kashmir's Pulwama district, as the alleged suicide bomber.

This attack marks the first such explosion in New Delhi since 2011, with the government pledging swift justice. In pursuit of unraveling the plot, NIA has questioned 73 witnesses, aiming to piece together the sequence of events leading to the Red Fort vicinity explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

 India
2
Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

Shatrughan Sinha Praises Nitish Kumar, Raising Political Eyebrows

 India
3
Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Standoff

Dramatic Arrest: Rajasthan Police Nab Cattle Smugglers in High-Stakes Stando...

 India
4
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025