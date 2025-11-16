Hoax Threats Put Mumbai on Alert

An intoxicated man allegedly called the Mumbai police control room, warning of a potential terror attack on the Naval Dockyard in the southern part of the city, according to an official on Sunday.

Authorities investigated and determined that the call, which was received in the morning, was a hoax, the official explained.

The caller, identified as Jahangir from Andhra Pradesh, claimed someone had tipped him off. Jahangir was reportedly with a friend and under the influence of alcohol during the call. The process of registering a case is underway, although no arrests have been made, the official confirmed.

