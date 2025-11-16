High-Stakes Bust: Cannabis Seized at Airport
A woman arriving from Thailand via Colombo was arrested at an airport with over two kilograms of cannabis valued at Rs 1.01 crore. The contraband was discovered in the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner within her baggage. Authorities are conducting further investigations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant drug bust unfolded at the airport as a woman from Thailand was apprehended with more than two kilograms of cannabis, valued at Rs 1.01 crore, officials reported on Sunday.
The customs department, acting on precise intelligence, intercepted the suspect on November 15 as she arrived from Bangkok via Colombo. A thorough examination of her luggage led to the discovery of the illicit substance.
The cannabis, cleverly concealed in an air-tight packet within the outdoor unit of an air-conditioner, was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The woman is currently in judicial custody while investigations continue.
