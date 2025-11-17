Ecuador's Pivotal Referendum: Shaping the Future Amid Crime and Constitutional Change

Ecuadorians headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in a consequential referendum that could lead to fundamental changes in the nation's political landscape. The referendum posed questions on constitutional amendments, including the allowance of foreign military bases and the potential drafting of a new national constitution.

Faced with rising drug-related violence, Ecuador has become a transit hub for cocaine, complicating its socio-political environment. President Daniel Noboa, advocating for a stringent crackdown on crime, endorsed the referendum, citing inadequate powers under the current constitution to combat criminal activities effectively.

The referendum also scrutinized public funding for political parties and the possible downsizing of the National Assembly. Proponents argue these moves could reduce government expenses, but critics warn of narrowed political representation. With nearly 14 million registered voters, the referendum marks a critical juncture for Ecuador's democracy.

